Bright Spots

Bright Spots

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Niels Haxthausen's avatar
Niels Haxthausen
Jul 26

Good reminder - but some of the numbers seem low:

does natural gas include the methane leakage. As I have understood this adds a substatial amount to the CO2 effect.

biomass seams very low. Does it include deforestation effects? The danish climate council recommends tha biomass be counted as 2/3 fof fossil when it comes to emissions.

What CO2 price has been used?

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