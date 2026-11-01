I finished reading Dieter Helm’s new book, Climate Realism. Dieter is right about a lot. Emissions are not falling fast enough. The world still burns far too much coal, oil and gas. Thirty years of COP summits have not brought down emissions the way they should have. So far, we have failed to slow down climate change sufficiently. But it is also worth a…
Realism needs today’s facts
Dieter Helm’s new book, Climate Realism, opens with a claim I agree with: we need to start with the facts.
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