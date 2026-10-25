Heat pumps and electric cars cut emissions even when every extra kilowatt-hour comes from a gas power station. Yet some claim that we should wait with electrification until the grid is clean. In March, David Dunstan and Alan Drew published a paper claiming that the benefits of electrification “have been grossly overstated”. Their argument: until Britain’s grid is fully decarbonised, extra EVs and heat pumps deliver no “proven savings” in carbon emissions, so we should wait. The Daily Mail ran an article on it as a “sanity check” study.

Iain Staffell, Richard Lowes, Daniel Mehlig and I strongly disagreed with the analysis and believe it should have never passed peer review. We wrote a formal Comment showing the claims made are wrong, based on misleading assumptions, and not taking into account the substantial scientific evidence that exists on the question they attempt to answer. Our comment was published this week alongside a Reply from the original authors, many months after the original paper.

It is widely recognised that electrifying transport and heat is one of the most effective climate measures we have. It is also the case that EVs and heat pumps get cleaner every year as the grid decarbonises. Britain’s power sector has cut its emissions dramatically. When I started to work on energy in the UK two decades ago the average carbon emissions per kWh were around 500 g CO2 / kWh. In 2025 it was 121 g CO2 / kWh.

The paper by Dunstan and Drew raises reasonable questions, although all of them have been asked and answered many times before. It is true that wind and solar are variable. During cold weeks with little wind and sun at the moment gas fired power stations provide much of the electricity. And Britain needs to work out how much flexibility and backup it will need in the future. These are real planning problems and have been studied in great detail by the National Energy System Operator (NESO), the Committee on Climate Change and many others using quite sophisticated modelling.

Dunstan and Drew use a very simple model for their analysis. The problem is that simple models only help if their assumptions are grounded in evidence and tested. We find that Dunstan and Drew’s conclusions rest on assumptions that don’t reflect how energy systems work. That decides the answer in advance. Below is the core of our Comment followed by what I make of their Reply. I did not link to all of the sources in this article - see them in the Comment which is open access.

The carbon intensity of electric transport and heat

There is a large body of research on the carbon savings from EVs and heat pumps. It agrees on one thing: the cleaner the electricity, the bigger the saving.

In our Comment we pulled together recent studies comparing EVs with petrol and diesel cars, and heat pumps with gas boilers. Despite different methods, the pattern is clear:

EVs beat conventional cars when the electricity is below about 800 gCO2/kWh.

Heat pumps beat gas boilers below about 550 gCO2/kWh.

In some conditions, savings hold even at 1,100 gCO2/kWh.

A gas power station emits about 400 gCO2/kWh. Dunstan and Drew claim that EVs and heat pumps running on gas power emit as much as the technologies they replace. The studies say otherwise. Even on 100% gas power, EVs emit about 46% less than conventional cars, and heat pumps about 49% less than gas boilers. The paper overstates the carbon intensity of electrification by a factor of two.

Not everything has the same efficiency

So how did the paper get it so wrong? Mostly through one number.

Dunstan and Drew use a single “heat-engine coefficient” of three for everything, “for simplicity”. Power stations and car engines are assumed to be one-third efficient. Heat pumps get a coefficient of performance (COP) of three. And the gas boilers they replace are treated as 100% efficient.

None of these numbers matches reality:

Britain’s gas power stations average 47.7% efficiency, not 33%.

Recent field trials find air-source heat pumps averaging COPs of 3.4 in Germany, 3.72 in Central Europe and 3.86 in the UK. Ground-source systems reach 4.3 to 4.8. An older UK trial found 2.81.

Modern gas boilers manage 82 to 85% in real homes, not 100%.

These errors by Dunstan and Drew compound. In their paper’s world, 3 kWh of gas makes 1 kWh of electricity, which delivers 3 kWh of heat, which saves 3 kWh of gas in a boiler. The result is that the net carbon saving are then zero. They conclude that heat pumps are “carbon-neutral, rather than beneficial”.

The problem is that this is wrong. In the real world, an air-source heat pump needs 1.63 to 1.85 kWh of gas at the power station to deliver 3 kWh of heat (assuming it runs 100% on electricity from gas generation). A new condensing boiler burns 3.26 to 3.49 kWh for the same heat. That is a saving of about 48%, even with every unit of electricity coming from gas.

None of this is new. The late Professor Sir David MacKay made the point almost two decades ago in Sustainable Energy without the Hot Air, ironically a book Dunstan and Drew cite. Heat pumps, he wrote, are “superior in efficiency to condensing boilers”, even when running on electricity from a gas power station.

Kilowatts of carbon dioxide make no sense

The paper also measures fossil fuels and CO2 emissions in kilowatts, as if every fossil fuel were the same. They aren’t. Power stations burn gas, which is mostly methane. Cars burn petrol and diesel, which contain more carbon relative to hydrogen. Per unit of energy, petrol and diesel release 30 to 36% more CO2 than gas.

Car engines aren’t one-third efficient either. A petrol car turns about 21% of the energy in its tank into motion, a diesel about 31%. An EV turns about 87% of its electricity into motion, thanks to efficient motors and regenerative braking.

When you add it all up an EV charged entirely from gas power needs about half the primary energy of a petrol car, and runs on a fuel that is a quarter less carbon-intensive. The efficiency data and the life-cycle studies agree: on 100% gas power, an EV emits around half the CO2 per km of a conventional car. On the 2025 average grid, the gap is closer to a factor of six against diesel.

Gas is not the only source of flexibility

The paper’s other key assumption is that every extra unit of demand is met by burning more gas. But grids balance supply and demand in four ways: flexible power stations, storage, interconnectors to other countries, and shifting demand. The model only uses the first, which is the most carbon intensive.

Britain now has 7 GW of batteries and 3 GW of pumped hydro, against average demand of 31 GW. New interconnectors to Germany, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands are on the way, yet the model freezes cross-border trade at 2023 levels. Smart EV charging and time-of-use tariffs already move demand into hours of surplus wind and solar. The model ignores those too.

New electric loads are also flexible in their own right. Heat pumps can preheat homes overnight when there is a lot of offshore wind on the system, and studies show heat pump operation and offshore wind generation coincide well. EVs can charge during the day, before peak hours, when there is a lot of solar. Used this way, they help integrate a growing share of renewables rather than adding to gas burn.

That makes a big difference. In 2025, the average electricity used in Britain emitted 121 gCO2/kWh, 69% less than a gas power station. Even the marginal figure, how much emissions rise when demand rises, was 181 g. That is less than half the 394 g of gas.

Marginal emissions factors are not new

The paper presents its marginal-emissions approach as overturning “the orthodoxy”. It doesn’t. Marginal emissions analysis has been standard for decades in power-system modelling, economics and life-cycle assessment.

Average emissions tell you how much CO2 the grid emits per unit of electricity overall. Marginal emissions tell you what happens when you add one more load, right now, in one place: which power station turns up?

Both are useful. But the paper only looks at the short-run margin, and assumes the answer is always gas. EVs and heat pumps last 15 years or more. Over that time, what matters is how the grid changes: what gets built, what gets retired, and how average emissions fall.

We have been here before

None of this is new. In 2021, German media reported widely on research claiming electric cars running on coal power were no cleaner than petrol and diesel cars. In the UK, gas industry representatives argued that heat pumps use more gas than burning it directly in a gas boiler. I wrote at the time, in a piece for Energy Monitor, that both claims were false and misleading, and that they delay the energy transition. The reasons still hold.

First, power sector emissions are capped. In the UK and the EU, electricity generation, together with heavy industry and aviation, sits under an emissions trading system that limits the total volume of carbon emitted. An additional heat pump or electric car, even if powered by a gas plant at the margin, does not change total emissions from these sectors, at least not in the short term. And because the cap ratchets down in line with climate targets, new supply increasingly has to be zero-carbon.

Second, new clean generation is outpacing new demand. Back in 2021, Europe was already adding more renewable generation each year than the extra electricity used by new EVs and heat pumps, and member states planned to almost double renewable output by 2030. Building more renewables, which Dunstan and Drew rightly call for, is happening alongside electrification, not instead of it.

Third, singling out EVs and heat pumps makes no sense. As Professor Martin Doppelbauer of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology has pointed out, the same logic would apply to every new electricity user with a non-electric alternative. An induction hob, electric underfloor heating, a new light bulb or an electric lawnmower all add demand, and every existing electric appliance was at some point new. It is impossible to say when an end use stops being served by “marginal” generation.

Toy models are not policy relevant

Simplifying is how science makes progress on messy problems. But a toy model without grounding in the field becomes a liability when its simplifications start driving the results.

That is what happened here. The paper understates the efficiency of heat pumps relative to boilers by a factor of two. It understates the carbon intensity of petrol and diesel by a third. It understates the efficiency of EVs relative to conventional cars by a factor of two. And it overstates the carbon intensity of electricity by a factor of two to three. Compounded, these errors produce a provocative story that is categorically wrong.

Dunstan and Drew’s Reply defends their approach. But read closely, it concedes the central point. Savings from electrification, they write, depend on “the thermodynamic factors being substantially better than three”.

The Reply accepts our 47.7% figure for gas power stations, then trims it to about 40% to allow for network losses. For heat pumps, it cites a Fraunhofer summary of field studies with an average COP of 3.2.

So let’s use their own figures. At 40% and a COP of 3.2, a heat pump burns about 2.3 kWh of gas to deliver 3 kWh of heat. A boiler at 85% burns 3.5 kWh. That is a saving of about a third. Even at a COP of 2.8, the saving is around a quarter. On their pessimistic assumptions, a heat pump would only break even at a COP of about 2.1.

Even those numbers are quite generous to them. The Reply adds gas supply losses to the power station but does not do the same for the gas boiler. It applies a US “real-world” correction to EV test results, when that correction should apply to petrol and diesel cars too. And it argues that hot water drags heat pump performance down, when field trials already include hot water.

On cars, the Reply cites a study putting EVs on gas power at 21 to 23% efficient from well to wheel, against 25 to 32% for diesel. But it forgets its own point about fuels: gas is about a quarter less carbon-intensive than diesel. Using that study’s midpoints, an EV on 100% gas still edges out a diesel car, and beats a petrol car comfortably. The same study puts EVs on renewable power at 53 to 57%, roughly twice as efficient as diesel.

The Reply also adds new claims. It recommends diesel hybrids, which it says reach close to 50% efficiency. That is a peak figure for the best engines, not a real-world average. The Reply claims that “high CoP values in studies appear to be correlated with well-insulated houses”. The data says otherwise. In Heat Pump Monitor's figures, heat pumps in pre-1900 homes average a combined SCOP of 3.88, against 3.73 in homes built since 2012. Uninsulated cavity-wall homes reach 4.02, while Passivhaus homes come bottom at 3.37, probably because hot water makes up a bigger share of their heat demand. What determines performance is the design of the system, not the age of the house or level of insulation.

The Reply also suggests heat pumps could lock out converting gas boilers to hydrogen, which it calls as simple as the 1970s switch to natural gas. The evidence points firmly the other way. Hydrogen heating needs several times more renewable electricity than a heat pump for the same warmth. It is not just a simple switch and requires every boiler to be replaced and many of the pipes to be upgraded. Because of this, Britain’s planned village trials never went ahead.

The bigger picture

Strip away the disputed assumptions and some common ground remains. Britain needs to build renewables faster. Variability is a real challenge. Flexibility matters more every year. I agree with all of that.

But electrification and clean power are not rivals competing for the same resources. They are two halves of the same transition. Electrification creates the demand that justifies building more renewables. Flexible loads like smart-charged EVs and heat pumps with thermal storage help use surplus wind and solar instead of curtailing it. And every gas boiler installed today will keep burning gas into the 2040s.

Waiting until the grid is fully clean before electrifying would not save carbon. It would lock in more of it.

Dunstan and Drew’s approach is wholly insufficient to justify policy-relevant claims about the direction that the country’s decarbonisation pathway should take. It is important that scientists follow established principles to ensure that models serve society, rather than make misleading claims that can sway public opinion. Public trust in climate policy depends on getting the basics right. Interestingly the Reply refers to heat pumps in Germany as an example. Perhaps the authors should have paid more attention to the latest heating market figures - heat pumps now make up more than half of all new heating systems sold and have seen solid growth this year.

And the basics are clear. Heat pumps and EVs cut emissions today. They will cut them further every year as the grid gets cleaner.

The original paper, our Comment and the authors’ Reply are all open access in Environmental Research: Energy.