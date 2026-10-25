Bright Spots

Bright Spots

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan R Palmiter's avatar
Alan R Palmiter
4d

Jan,

How do you do it? THis is serious policy/academic scholarship. Methodical, clear, timely, balanced, important -- with charts! Where do you find the time?

Several years ago, when asked by my dean to start a new master's program while I juggled a full teaching load and was working on a couple textbooks -- including one on Energy Law & Policy -- I came upon a solution. I asked the dean that the law school grant me four more hours every day. With this extra time, I'd be able to give the master's program, my students, and the texts the attention they each deserved.

I was turned down. But, I'm wondering - did you, somehow, get such a grant? If you did, I can understand that you're keeping it a secret.

take care,

Alan

Reply
Share
Tom McCallum's avatar
Tom McCallum
4d

Allow me to add another element, bi-directional charging from EVs. I live in a city (London) and don't use cars much. I have two cars, so the second one can certainly be an EV city car. My intention is to buy one that has bi-directional charging and to use it as the battery that I can top up using less expensive times of day (tariffs etc), Octopus is great for facilitating that. I already have air source heat pumps for air conditioning, so the intention is then to dump the gas boiler and radiators and go electric only for heating and cooling. After this hot summer a lot of UK people are looking at solar panel full installations, then finding that the batteries cost more than the panels. By using the EV as the battery system, a lot of efficiency is gained not just for the homeowner but also the grid (once this concept starts to scale).

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jan Rosenow · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture