At Ornua’s Kerrygold operation in Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany, butter has to stay cold. But the refrigeration does not have to run at any particular time as long as the temperature does not increase too much. Automated controls precool the cold store when electricity is cheap, then reduce its consumption during expensive periods. The temperature stays wit…
Flexibility is everywhere. Making it count takes a system.
Generation, networks, storage and demand can work together to cut costs, use more renewables and strengthen reliability.
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