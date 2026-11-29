In 2024 Karin Kirk published an article on Yale Climate Connections on the efficiency of electric vehicles (EVs) versus petrol and diesel cars. It included several charts including one that shows how much of the energy in the fuel is lost when using petrol and another how much of the energy is lost when using electricity. Her conclusion: electric cars a…
Counting everything: is an electric car really more efficient?
Even after counting the battery, the power stations and the grid, electric cars use 40 to 55 percent less energy
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