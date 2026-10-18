Bright Spots

Bright Spots

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Alan R Palmiter's avatar
Alan R Palmiter
Oct 18

Jan,

You're right. Seems crazy - but crazy like a fox. But it makes sense to run the assembly line when costs are lowest - Indus Eng'ing 101, no?

Take care,

Alan

PS - remember the mercantile-era coffee houses? Where info about the new era got exchanged. For me, I prefer my dair-trafe coffee black

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