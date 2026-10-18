Industrial overcapacity is a situation where industrial production capacity exceeds the demand. This means much of it sits idle. From an economic efficiency perspective industrial capacity would be expected to match the required capacity to serve demand up to the point where demand and supply curves cross.

Overcapacity, in other words, is seen as uneconomic and few people would defend it as something desirable. Because of that, for a decade, China’s Supply-Side Structural Reform has been cutting excess steel, cement and aluminium capacity, and Europe and the US respond to China’s overcapacity with higher tariffs. The basic idea is that capacity without demand is waste, because it depresses prices and strands capital.

So far so good. But what if there might be a hidden upside here that can help us to manage the grid? It is a nerdy topic and I have never seen this being discussed as part of the energy conversation. I’m yet to be persuaded of its merits but I think the idea deserves a fair hearing. In a new paper in Nature Energy Rui Lyu and colleagues ask a simple but unusual question: In a power system running largely on wind and solar, could excess industrial capacity turn into a large source of seasonal flexibility?

The principal idea here is pretty simple: as we move increasingly towards variable renewables such as wind and solar managing supply and demand across seasons becomes more and more important. Seasonal storage is still in its infancy. But what if industrial production could provide seasonal demand response? It seems somewhat mad at first glance but I think the argument has some merit.

Here is the case the paper I mentioned above makes: Recycled aluminium is projected to increase from about a quarter of Chinese supply today to roughly 60% by 2050. In other words, most aluminium will be made from recycled aluminium in 2050. Making aluminium from scrap uses only a fraction of the electricity that primary smelting requires. So the shift from virgin aluminium to recycled means much less smelting is needed. This leaves the existing smelters underused: there could be somewhere between 46% and 86% overcapacity by mid-century in China depending on how demand plays out. Also important: smelters last more than fifty years, and over 90% of China’s fleet was constructed after 2000.

Rather than dismantling that overcapacity what if we hold on to a share of the excess and use it to move electricity demand across the seasons rather than across the hours of a day?

Seasonal flexibility matters

Nearly all of the industrial flexibility literature so far has been about short-term load shifting. Typically this involves shifting electricity use over hours (and sometimes days) respond to system needs or take advantage of low electricity prices. Increasingly the challenge becomes the seasonal variation. Electrified heating in particular creates additional demand at a time when there is not always sufficient electricity available from renewables and currently often gas plants fill the gap. Much of the Northern hemisphere is heading into the same pattern as heating gets electrified.

This is where industrial overcapacity could help. If a fleet of smelters has 30% extra capacity it can produce a full year’s aluminium in roughly nine months. Through the winter heating season it could stop operating and keep customers supplied out of inventory built up over the rest of the year.

As it happens, this suits smelters rather well. Fast daily cycling is not something smelters suitable for smelters. But a single planned shutdown works much better than a constant stop-start.

It’s the economy stupid

The most obvious question is: why would any operator run an oversized fleet like this? Surely that makes no business sense. But the potential savings could be very large. The paper I mentioned before calculates that retaining 30% overcapacity and using it to shift electricity demand cuts electricity system costs in the 2050 core scenario by 23 to 32 billion CNY a year, equivalent to 11 to 15% of the aluminium industry’s total product value.

Those savings are driven by two mechanisms. First, concentrating smelting into the part of the year with a lot of renewables on the system improves how efficiently renewables get used, avoids curtailment, and that in turn makes it economic to build more wind and solar in the first place. Second, moving that load out of winter softens the seasonal peak and cuts the need for dispatchable power and long durational storage that would otherwise be needed.

None of this is free, of course. The more overcapacity you keep, the more you pay in maintenance, labour, restart and storage costs. Getting the balance right is important. The research suggests that average optimal overcapacity rises from 6% in 2030 to 20% in 2040 and 30% by 2050, roughly tracking how much seasonal flexibility an increasingly decarbonised grid needs. This points to strategic overcapacity rather than maximal overcapacity.

Will this work in the real world?

When I first read the paper and wrote my response for Joule four questions emerged for me:

Does China’s case apply elsewhere too? Only up to a point. It leans on a large, recently built fleet, strong seasonal demand, and a state that can coordinate capacity decisions nationally. Europe’s seasonality is comparably strong and its remaining smelters already face curtailment pressure, but the fleet is older, smaller and privately owned, so the transplant is not clean. There is a forward-looking perspective here that matters: countries now building electrified industry from scratch near cheap renewables could design seasonal operation in from the start, using deliberate oversizing as a substitute for firm power and storage.

Is industry ready? This overturns a century of continuous-process habit, and the authors of the paper state that their restart-cost figures rest on only a handful of documented cases. Shutting down smelters every year for long periods of time would need real confidence in the restart procedures, financing for large product inventories, and contracts that tolerate seasonal output. Mandated winter curtailments in Yunnan already show that smelters can cope with enforced seasonality, but a business model built deliberately around planned shutdowns hasn’t been tried at scale.

Who goes first? The likeliest front runners are smelters already exposed to seasonal power conditions: hydro-supplied plants that face dry-season curtailment, firms with large renewable procurement whose contract prices move with seasonal output, and vertically integrated companies with captive power plants that could shuffle workers between operations seasonally.

How does policy help? The whole thing only works if seasonal price signals actually reach industrial consumers. In many markets they don’t. Hedging, regulated industrial tariffs and capacity mechanisms that pay for constant availability mute seasonal price signals. Governments have three obvious levers. They can expose large consumers to seasonal price spreads or replicate them contractually, they can pay for seasonal demand flexibility in capacity and adequacy frameworks and treat retained overcapacity as a system asset on a par with storage, and they can line up industrial policy so that overcapacity is kept not dismantled.

I do think Lyu and colleagues make a persuasive case. Whether it can be done at scale, and whether the modelled savings materialise is an open question. But seasonal flexibility keeps getting more valuable as systems decarbonise, and this is an idea amongst many others worth piloting and taking seriously.