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Why I'm an energy transition optimist
The case for energy transition optimism has never been stronger.
Aug 2
•
Jan Rosenow
91
1
21
July 2026
The bill we never see
The hidden costs of electricity, and the good news about counting them
Jul 26
•
Jan Rosenow
80
1
15
Batteries are quietly rewiring the grid
From a plaque in Oxford to a third of California's electricity peak: how batteries revolutionise the grid.
Jul 19
•
Jan Rosenow
66
14
Nine times faster: the EU wants to double electrification by 2040
The Commission has launched its Electrification Action Plan. A 46% target and some serious policy measures.
Jul 17
•
Jan Rosenow
34
7
The heat pump sceptics just endorsed air conditioning
Same technology, same physics, running in reverse. Notes on becoming an unlikely hero of the anti-net-zero crowd.
Jul 12
•
Jan Rosenow
72
7
Europe’s electrification rate has been stuck at 23% for a decade. The Commission finally has a plan.
The Commission's leaked Electrification Action Plan could finally accelerate Europe's stalled transition, if it delivers on electricity prices and…
Jul 9
•
Jan Rosenow
49
10
The tabloid murder of a heating law
What 333 tabloid articles reveal about the fragility of climate policy.
Jul 5
•
Jan Rosenow
34
6
June 2026
Renewables just had their best year ever
2025 was a record year for clean power but still falling short of what is needed
Jun 28
•
Jan Rosenow
67
14
Europe's best defence against the next price shock
Efficiency has already saved Europe a third of its energy since 2000. Treating it as one system with electrification and clean power is how the rest…
Jun 21
•
Jan Rosenow
51
9
Is electrification happening fast enough?
Electrification is advancing rapidly by historical standards but remains far too slow for net zero objectives.
Jun 14
•
Jan Rosenow
62
15
LEAK: The European Commission's grand plan to bring down Europe's electricity bills
Grid costs, smart meters and an unexpected solution for energy taxation: a brief walk through the leaked draft.
Jun 9
•
Jan Rosenow
29
5
Pakistan: the solar revolution nobody planned
The fastest distributed-solar rollout in the world happened almost entirely by accident.
Jun 7
•
Jan Rosenow
124
1
28
© 2026 Jan Rosenow
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