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July 2026

The bill we never see
The hidden costs of electricity, and the good news about counting them
  Jan Rosenow
Batteries are quietly rewiring the grid
From a plaque in Oxford to a third of California's electricity peak: how batteries revolutionise the grid.
  Jan Rosenow
Nine times faster: the EU wants to double electrification by 2040
The Commission has launched its Electrification Action Plan. A 46% target and some serious policy measures.
  Jan Rosenow
The heat pump sceptics just endorsed air conditioning
Same technology, same physics, running in reverse. Notes on becoming an unlikely hero of the anti-net-zero crowd.
  Jan Rosenow
Europe’s electrification rate has been stuck at 23% for a decade. The Commission finally has a plan.
The Commission's leaked Electrification Action Plan could finally accelerate Europe's stalled transition, if it delivers on electricity prices and…
  Jan Rosenow
The tabloid murder of a heating law
What 333 tabloid articles reveal about the fragility of climate policy.
  Jan Rosenow

June 2026

Renewables just had their best year ever
2025 was a record year for clean power but still falling short of what is needed
  Jan Rosenow
Europe's best defence against the next price shock
Efficiency has already saved Europe a third of its energy since 2000. Treating it as one system with electrification and clean power is how the rest…
  Jan Rosenow
Is electrification happening fast enough?
Electrification is advancing rapidly by historical standards but remains far too slow for net zero objectives.
  Jan Rosenow
LEAK: The European Commission's grand plan to bring down Europe's electricity bills
Grid costs, smart meters and an unexpected solution for energy taxation: a brief walk through the leaked draft.
  Jan Rosenow
Pakistan: the solar revolution nobody planned
The fastest distributed-solar rollout in the world happened almost entirely by accident.
  Jan Rosenow
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